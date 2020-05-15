Superman & Batwoman to Team Up in the CW’s 2021 DC Comics Crossover – Variety

The CW has introduced that it plans on airing its subsequent DC Comics crossover in the first or second quarter of 2021.

The announcement was made by CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz on Thursday.

“It is not going to occur in December however it should occur someday hopefully first or second quarter of 2021,” Pedowitz stated. “It’ll be a smaller occasion than normal. We’re already planning a two-hour occasion. We’re speaking about doing Superman and Batwoman collectively at this level, with quite a lot of characters coming from different reveals. However once more, timing is impacted throughout the board, however we’re planning for someday center, late first quarter, early second quarter, for that to occur.”

A smaller crossover that includes solely Superman and Batwoman would probably resemble the CW’s first DC Comics crossover in 2014, “Flash vs Arrow.” Ruby Rose presently performs the lead heroine on “Batwoman,” whereas Tyler Hoechlin performs the the Man of Metal on “Supergirl,” and can reprise the position in the upcoming “Superman & Lois,” presently scheduled to launch in January.

The CW has been residence to a number of reveals primarily based on DC Comics properties for years. Apart from “Supergirl” and “Batwoman,” ongoing sequence additionally embrace “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Black Lightning.” he community has additionally ordered “Stargirl,” set to premiere later this month, and “Superman & Lois,” which is eyeing a January premiere.

The information comes from a bigger announcement concerning changes being made to the CW’s upcoming calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic. As productions proceed to be shutdown, the community has determined to maintain practically all authentic scripted packages till Jan. 2021, as a substitute electing to air a set of acquired and unscripted reveals in the fall.