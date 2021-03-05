Superman & Lois: the series releases new poster

Good times for superheroes (and for the series, of course): although many fans are already thinking that there are less than 24 hours until the plot of Scarlet Witch and Vision closes, many others (and why not, great part of them) are delighted with Superman & Lois, the television drama based on the characters of DC in which we are asked how daily life is carried out if you are Superman, you are married to Lois in Smallville and you also have two “churumbeles” at the age when … well, they need some advice. And that’s a lot more troublesome than Steppenwolf.

The CW has released a new poster in which we see Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), who are already aware that their father, good old Clark, is actually Superman. So now you see: the whole super family, instead of just being a poster of mom and dad posing. Look how natural, totally casual:

Yesterday we told you that the drama series has already been renewed and will have a second season; came to light a few hours after the premiere of the second episode. The decision to renew the series so quickly has been caused by the success of the first episode, which has led The CW to its most successful night, something that only happened before on January 29, 2019 thanks to the series The Flash and Roswell . Superman & Lois has become the most watched program in a single day within The CW’s new series catalog through the streaming platform.