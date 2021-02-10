Entertainment

Superman & Lois: the showrunner explains the differences with other series of heroes

February 10, 2021
Superman & Lois is one of the series related to the DC comics universe on television, and although there are already many television shows that deal with superheroes (and that without citing the amount of Marvel options that we are seeing appear on Disney +), the one that It’s going to be different, as explained by its showrunner, Todd Helbing.

Superman and Lois: Exclusive Art Revealed for New Arrowverse Series

In a TCA panel (reports Deadline), he said the following:

“Whatever you do when you do these kinds of shows, you always want them to be something different from the rest. We just proceeded as if it were something peculiar (from the aspect ratio to the cinematography, even the design of the house and farm). cable TV shows and streamers … and we want to be able to offer audiences something of equal quality. “

Elizabeth Tulloch, who plays Lois, has also spoken about it:

“It’s something credible and authentic. Part of what I hope is that the audience responds to our series, in which a couple (although she is a reporter and he is Superman) are realistic and deal with the same problems of people.”

Source: Comicbook

