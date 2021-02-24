Superman & Lois: they want a crossover with Batman

You know that we love crossovers, whether we are in DC, Marvel or wherever. And that in addition, they are increasingly common. In fact, it’s a fairly common occurrence in The CW’s Arrowverse.

Now, speaking of the series that is about to premiere, Superman & Lois, the actors have talked about possible crossovers, or at least their aspirations in this regard, and it has come to light that they are looking forward to seeing good old Bruce Wayne on the set of the series. It has been in a video of The CW, where they warn that they would love to see Superman and Batman work as a team.

In any case, it is something that will not happen (we believe) immediately given the circumstances of the pandemic we are experiencing. Superman & Lois is a series about a family, which does not become a sitcom, but that will address the daily life of the couple, who in addition to being the greatest superhero of all time and the reporter, are married to sons.

Recently, they also explained that the male character will have a new suit.

Source: Comicbook