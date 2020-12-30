‘Superman & Lois’ Trailer From The CW Sees Return of Tyler Hoechlin

Even Superman has a troublesome time elevating kids.

In a minute-long trailer for The CW’s upcoming collection, “Superman & Lois,” the person of metal (performed by Tyler Hoechlin) returns as a stressed-out mum or dad elevating two sons Jonathan Kent (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan Kent (Alexander Garfin) along with his longtime love curiosity and now spouse Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch).

“All of us start as one model of ourself, however as we develop, life modifications us,” Hoechlin says within the trailer. “Each second shaping our character, shifting our priorities, stretching each fiber of our being till we expect we’ve misplaced ourselves to the stress of all of it. However that’s not true as a result of below the torn fibers is a powerful particular person, solid like metal, with the braveness to battle for these we love.”

The collection, a derivative of the community’s “Disaster on Infinite Earths” crossover occasion from December 2019, will see Clark Kent and his household within the hero’s hometown of Smallville. It’ll observe Superman and Lois as they face new challenges of being working mother and father in immediately’s society.

Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Dylan Walsh and Wolé Parks additionally star within the collection. It’s produced by Greg Berlanti, who launched Hoechlin’s Superman in The CW collection “Supergirl.”

On Dec. 9, The CW unveiled a primary look picture of Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman go well with, designed by Laura Jean Shannon and delivered to life by her crew at the side of Inventive Character Engineering. In response to Shannon, the outfit was designed to have muscle construction that’s extra streamlined, an armored belt and varied design strains all through.

“Superman & Lois” is ready to premiere on The CW on Feb. 23. Watch the trailer under.