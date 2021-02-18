Entertainment

Superman & Lois will address family issues

February 18, 2021
1 Min Read

Superman & Lois is a series about a family, which does not become a sitcom, but that it will address the daily life of the couple, who in addition to being the greatest superhero of all time and the reporter, are a married couple with children. This is not about whether Superman uses his ultra vision to check if Lois sends messages with an old roll, but about the fact that you have to raise two teenagers who also turn out to be very different from each other.

Superman and Lois: The CW Developing Supergirl Spinoff Series

The showrunner, Todd Helbing, has told in Den of Geek what this complex family dynamic is going to do:

I have two children who are very different from each other, and that has become part of the story. How do you manage being parents with children so different from each other and being able to meet their needs for care and help? The sibling relationship changes the family dynamic. And as working parents, how is it done? Think of Lois Lane, the world’s most successful reporter, and the need for attention her job has. Above, married to Superman. It is quite a challenge to face all that.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.