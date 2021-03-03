Superman & Lois will have season 2

Superman & Lois It has already been renewed and will have a second season. It occurs a few hours after the premiere of the second episode.

The decision to renew the series so quickly has been caused by the success of the first episode, which has led The CW to its most successful night, something that only happened before on January 29, 2019 thanks to the series The Flash and Roswell . Superman & Lois has become the most watched program in a single day in The CW’s new series catalog through the streaming platform.

“The fantastic multiplatform premiere of Superman & Lois, which has brought us huge numbers in streaming and is a show of creativity, hard work and dedication on the part of people with skill, who have worked tirelessly in front of and behind the cameras, especially in such a challenging environment as the one we have, “said Mark Pedowitz, CEO of The CW Network in a press release.

Superman & Lois is a spin-off of the Arrowverse in which we see Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, who reprise their roles as Kal-El (Supermam) and Lois Lane, respectively. The series revolves around Kal-El returning to Smallville with Lois and her two teenage children. If you don’t understand how Superman and Lois have had twins, neither do we at the moment.

Tulloch has been very happy about the renewal for a second season and has shown it on Instagram, that everyone likes that.