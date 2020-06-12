Superman Rumor: Is Man Of Steel 2 Off The Desk?

The second purpose entails J.J. Abrams, who was wrote the never-made Superman: Flyby within the 2000s, and has extra just lately been rumored to be a contender to take the reins on the cinematic Superman. In line with an insider, courting an “A-list filmmaker” like Abrams to direct a Superman-scaled property, they’d need to have the ability to select who they’d solid within the title position. In different phrases, if Abrams was to direct a Superman film, he’d like the choice to resolve who would play the superhero if he didn’t need to use Henry Cavill.