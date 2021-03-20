Superman’s son would have become Batman in Zack Snyder’s third Justice League movie

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder has revealed that he planned for Lois Lane and Superman’s son to become Batman in the third and final chapter of the trilogy of The Justice League.

According to Vanity Fair, in Snyder’s planned story, Batman would have sacrificed himself during the course of the third Justice League movie as part of a plan to ensure that Darkseid was defeated. Years later, Superman would grant the responsibilities of Batman to a new character.

“He was going to be the son of Lois and Superman”, dijo Zack Snyder a Vanity Fair. “He doesn’t have any power, and then he was going to end up being the new Batman.”.

“Twenty years later, on the anniversary of the death of [Batman]They take young Bruce Kent to the Batcave and say, ‘Bruce would have been proud if you had done this.’ “added.

Towards the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut, Lois is shown to be pregnant with a Superman child, so the wheels of this story are already in motion. Of course, the sequels are unlikely ever to be made.

In Snyder’s original plans for the trilogy, Lois Lane would have been killed by Darkseid in the second film. Superman, who had entrusted Batman with his protection, loses the will to fight in his pain. Darkseid would have used this opportunity to control Superman and turn him into a villain.

To avoid this dark future, the Justice League would have manipulated time in a third movie to make sure that Batman died in Lois’ place, which would have ensured the defeat of Darkseid and the birth of Superman’s son.