Supermarket Sweep returns with six celebrity specials – here’s how you can hit the aisles

After a profitable first collection fronted by Rylan Clark-Neal, Supermarket Sweep is returning to our screens for season two, shifting from ITV2 to ITV.

The traditional sport present was rebooted final yr after 13 years, with buyers tasked with finishing up a speedy food-sweep in a bid to win quite a lot of money prizes.

ITV are spicing issues up for season two nevertheless, with six celebrity specials airing later in the yr that includes the likes of Joel Dommett, Denise Van Outen, Scarlett Moffatt, Jacqueline Jossa, Harry Redknapp, Paul Merson and even a Gavin & Stacey reunion!

With Jennie McAlpine returning to voice the grocery store tannoy, here’s all the pieces you must learn about the upcoming collection, when it’s returning, which celebs are taking to the aisles and how you can apply to be on the present.

When is Supermarket Sweep again?

ITV has confirmed that Supermarket Sweep will likely be returning to screens weekdays from 1st September. The common collection will likely be adopted by six celebrity specials, set for launch later this yr.

The host has hinted this may very well be before later, as he shared a submit hinting that filming had completed for the collection.

“And identical to that we completed sweeping! Collection 2 of @supersweeptv coming VERY SOON to @itv,” he captioned a photograph of his cardboard lower out in the bin.

The reboot began final yr, airing at 8pm on ITV2. Having proved a hit, the present has now been promoted to ITV, operating for 25 episodes.

It’s going to take a coveted daytime slot, which suggests there’ll be heaps to observe on these espresso breaks whereas working from residence.

What are the video games on Supermarket Sweep?

Supermarket Sweep sees groups of two enter a set kitted out to look identical to an actual grocery store, with a bit assist from Tesco.

Every workforce begins with 60 seconds on their clock, and so they should reply food-related inquiries to construct up extra time, earlier than occurring a trolley sprint, making an attempt to seize as many merchandise as doable.

In the finish it’s all about the worth of the items in your trolley, as the highest goes via to the Tremendous Sweep to win a prize.

ITV

How do you apply for Supermarket Sweep?

One in all the most cherished video games of the 90s, Supermarket Sweep has at all times been one in every of the exhibits all of us need to get entangled with.

And by chance for viewers, casting for the 2020 collection is now open, and you might get an opportunity to participate in the present and win some wonderful prizes.

Producers say: “We’re on the lookout for enjoyable, outgoing and dynamic pairs of {couples}, mates, faculty and work mates or household duos to participate in Supermarket Sweep.”

To use, e mail [email protected] You should be 18+ to use. Ts and Cs apply.

Who’s the host?

Following its reboot final yr, Rylan-Clark Neal will proceed to current the present, initially hosted by Dale Winton.

Talking of the new collection, he stated: “I had the time of my life making Supermarket Sweep. I’ve been so touched by the real heat folks had for the present. Taking Sweep to ITV is a dream come true and I can’t wait to welcome buyers of all ages into our retailer.”

Corrie star Jennie McAlpine will likely be returning to lend her voice the grocery store tannoy in addition to sometimes becoming a member of Rylan on the store flooring.

In a press launch, McAlpine stated: “Attending to assist out in Rylan’s grocery store final yr was a dream. I had a lot enjoyable. It’s an absolute pleasure to be heading again for extra dashing spherical the aisles and choose and blend!”

Will there be a celebrity model?

Showbiz followers are in luck, because it has additionally been confirmed that the new run of episodes will characteristic six celebrity specials.

An entire host of celebrity pairs will likely be taking to the trolleys, from The Masked Singer‘s Joel Dommett and Denise Van Outen, to I’m A Celebrity winners Scarlett Moffatt and Jacqueline Jossa.

We’re additionally set to see a mother-daughter Gavin & Stacey reunion on the present, with Melanie Walters (Gwen) and Joanna Web page (Stacey) teaming as much as tackle the grocery store.

Different celebs set to compete embrace JLS’ JB Gill and Aston Merrygold, soccer legends Harry Redknapp and Paul Merson, Range’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, in addition to sports activities presenter Gabby and former rugby participant Kenny Logan.

Further well-known buyers happening in the collection are as follows:

Love Truly’s Martine McCutcheon and husband Jack McManus

Presenters Joe Swash and Radzi Chinyanganya

The Saturday’s Frankie Bridge and her footballer husband Wayne Bridge

Soccer stars John Barnes and David Seaman

Birds of a Feather’s Lesley Joseph and Linda Robson

Free Girls’s Andrea McLean and Nadia Sawalha

Cleaning soap stars Rita Simons and Chizzy Akudolu

Emmerdale’s Jenny Ryan and Matthew Wolfenden

BBC Radio 1 DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and his son, Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp

The Chase’s Jenny Ryan and TOWIE’s Megan McKenna

Supermarket Sweep airs weekdays at 3pm on ITV from 1st September, with the Celebrity specials airing later in the yr. To seek out out what else is on in the imply time, try our TV Information.