Supernatural: 13 Actors You Forgot Were On The CW Series

After 15 seasons, Supernatural will quickly come to a detailed. With that a lot time on air (courting again to when The CW was nonetheless The WB), Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) have many adventures to look again on and, with that, many acquainted faces who might not have been so acquainted after they made their look on the collection.
Maybe you keep in mind the time 1980s music icon Rick Springfield performed a rock star possessed by Lucifer himself, or The Exorcist star Linda Blair’s spot as as a skeptical police detective, and even when Paris Hilton dabbled in self-mockery as a demon-possessed model of herself. Nonetheless, do you keep in mind seeing Stranger Issues star Finn Wolfhard on Supernatural, or possibly Emmy-winner Sterling Ok. Brown?
These are simply two celebrities who would ultimately take Hollywood by storm, however not earlier than touchdown a gig on the extraordinarily standard fantasy journey collection. There are 11 others we had in thoughts to say.
Alden Ehrenreich (Ben Collins)
Enjoying a youthful model of Harrison Ford’s iconic house pilot within the 2018 prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story made Alden Ehrenreich a family identify. Greater than a decade earlier, the then 15-year-old actor made his display debut on the second ever episode of Supernatural, known as “Wendigo,” as Ben Collins, a younger man in search of his lacking older brother in a Colorado forest along with his older sister, Haley (Gina Holden). Sam and Dean, whereas posing as park rangers, agree to assist them on a hunch that the sibling might have been killed by the titular legendary creature.
Sterling Ok. Brown (Gordon Walker)
From his Emmy and Golden Globe-winning function on the hit NBC drama This Is Us to his temporary, but memorable, look Eric Killmonger’s late, Wakandan born father in Black Panther, Sterling Ok. Brown has develop into some of the versatile, sought-after actors in the present day following a profession spanning practically twenty years. One among his earlier roles was a visitor spot in Season 2 of Supernatural as a Gordon Walker, a vampire hunter who has it out for Sam Winchester. Brown would reprise the character for a three-episode arc the next season, that noticed him develop into the very creature he despised and ended with Sam beheading him.
Lauren Cohan (Bela Talbot)
In a single try to search out the Winchester Brothers, Gordon Walker interrogated their on-and-off ally, con artist Abbie Talbot (higher generally known as “Bela”), performed by Lauren Cohan. The British-American actress would ultimately develop into a grasp at battling monstrous creatures after becoming a member of the forged of The Strolling Useless in its second season, however her first recurring function on Season Three of Supernatural noticed her employed by monstrous creatures years after making a take care of a demon in her teenagers. Regardless of often turning good to assist Sam and Dean, her redemption second got here to a bitter finish after betraying the brothers, costing her no matter safety they may have supplied as soon as her devilish discount expired and permitting her soul to be taken by Hellhounds.
Finn Wolfhard (Jordie Pinksy)
Whereas nonetheless a teen, Finn Wolfhard has earned the title of his technology’s most prolific “scream king,” from taking part in Richie Tozier in each It movies, starring within the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and, in fact, his breakout function on Stranger Issues. But, the Canadian actor’s first affiliation with the horror style started a 12 months earlier than he was forged on the hit Netflix collection as a visitor star on Supernatural. Within the 2015 episode “Skinny Lizzie,” Wolfhard performs Jordie Pinsky, whose father was the sufferer of a homicide which befell on the childhood house of alleged assassin Lizzie Borden, now re-opened as a mattress and breakfast, and Sam and Dean are satisfied that primordial being The Darkness, which they only name “Amara” (Yasmeene Ball), could also be concerned.
Leslie Odom Jr. (Man)
In one among his first TV gigs, Leslie Odom Jr. starred in a marriage episode of Gilmore Women, which was Jared Padalecki’s first main TV gig. Coincidentally, the longer term Hamilton actor’s sole look alongside Padalecki on Supernatural is the Season 7 episode actually titled “Season Seven, Time for a Wedding ceremony!” The nuptials in query are between Sam and his obsessed fan Becky Rosen (Emily Perkins), which Dean accurately assumes is the work of some type of black magic and ultimately discovers Becky offered her soul to a crossroads demon named Man (Odom Jr.) in change for Sam’s love.
Dylan Minnette (Danny Carter)
As a protagonist in 2016 thriller Do not Breathe and the Netflix authentic horror flick The Open Home, Dylan Minnette tends to play loads of characters who enter locations that they need to be staying away from. In actual fact, this popularity dates again even years earlier than he landed a lead function on hit drama 13 Causes Why when the then 13-year-old starred in a Season four episode of Supernatural. Within the episode, known as “Household Stays,” Minnette performs a younger member of the Carter Household, who’ve simply moved right into a home in Nebraska, solely to return throughout Sam and Dean, who’ve motive to consider their new house is haunted.
Ashley Benson (Tracy Davis)
After breaking out as Hanna Marin, a meek protagonist of Fairly Little Liars, in 2010, Ashley Benson’s subsequent large function could be the not-so-meek Brit in Concord Korine’s controversial thriller Spring Breakers. But, earlier than both of these tasks got here her method, the mannequin/actress additionally performed fairly a “hellraiser” (extra actually talking) within the Season four Halloween episode of Supernatural, wherein she starred as Tracy Davis, a 600-year-old witch performing human sacrifice to resurrect the evil demon Samhaim (really pronounced accurately within the episode). Nonetheless, Sam and Dean don’t determine that out till after they initially attempt to shield her from evil artwork instructor Don Harding (Don McManus), who really turned out to be her brother.
Gary Cole (Brad Redding)
What helps Gary Cole stand out among the many remainder of the of the actors on this listing is that, by the point he landed his visitor spot on Supernatural, he had just about already established himself as a outstanding onscreen presence, particularly as Invoice Lumbergh, cinema’s quintessential boss from hell, within the traditional 1999 comedy Workplace Area. After all, the truth that his Season 2 look has sure thematic parallels to that iconic function solely makes it extra price mentioning. In “Hollywood Babylon,” Sam and Dean pose as manufacturing assistants to infiltrate a supposedly a haunted film set, however Brad Redding, a bullish producer performed by Cole, seems to be one among extra antagonistic characters they encounter, till he falls prey to the true on-set evil.
Katie Cassidy (Ruby/Lilith)
Though she is greatest identified in the present day for taking part in Laurel Lance (a.ok.a. Black Canary) on Arrow, Katie Cassidy does have a spot in horror film royalty (so to talk) for her roles within the modern-day remakes of When a Stranger Calls and A Nightmare on Elm Avenue. Her proudest second throughout the style would extra possible be her recurring function on Supernatural, for which she really bought to play characters. Beginning off as the primary identified human vessel of Ruby, a demon who turns into a frequent ally to the Winchester Brothers and love curiosity of Sam, Cassidy’s character’s physique would ultimately be taken over by a white-eyed demon named Lilith, who’s most undoubtedly not an ally to the Sam and Dean, however used her new look to insidiously obtain their belief.
Aldis Hodge (Jake Talley)
In Leigh Whannel’s 2020 replace of The Invisible Man, Aldis Hodge performs James Lanier, a police officer who falls prey to the manipulation of his pal’s evil ex-husband. Within the two-part Season 2 finale of Supernatural, he performed Jake Talley, a US army officer who possesses the power to control others with thoughts management as a “Particular Youngster,” however that didn’t cease him from falling prey to the desires of the Yellow-Eyed Demon, Azazel, and develop into one hell of an impediment for Sam and Dean. Jake ultimately turns into solely consumed by his demonic facet, changing into instrumental within the unleashing of the Apocalypse.
Felicia Day (Charlie Bradbury)
Felicia Day has earned a little bit of a “geek goddess” popularity amongst her cult followers for years, from starring on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eureka, her current common function on Netflix’s Thriller Science Theater 3000 revival, and many extra beloved tasks. Amongst these packages, undoubtedly, is Supernatural, on which she starred as expert pc hacker, and LARP fanatic, Charlie Bradbury, whom Sam and Dean deal with because the “sister [they] by no means wished.” Her Season 7 debut would solely be Day’s first look on the collection and would later seem as Charlie’s evil facet in addition to an alternate model of the beforehand murdered character originating from an apocalyptic dimension from which Dean transports her to the principle Earth.
Jared Keeso (Matt Harrison)
It’s unimaginable to think about Jared Keeso as anybody apart from Wayne, central character of the hilariously surreal comedy collection Letterkenny, which he additionally created. Consider it or not, nonetheless, the Canadian actor had a profession earlier than the Hulu unique collection, which features a temporary visitor spot on the second season of Supernatural wherein he performs Matt Harrison, the untrue boyfriend of Angela Mason (Amara Zaragoza), and her first sufferer after she resurrects from the useless as a vengeful zombie. He’s really only one Letterkenny actor to have had a visitor spot on Supernatural, given loads of it’s filmed in Canada, together with Nathan Dales, Kaniehtiio Horn, and Tyler Johnston.
Cory Monteith (Gary)
One other actor who made one among his first TV appearances within the second episode of Supernatural (just like the beforehand talked about Alden Ehrenreich) was Cory Monteith, who performed a camper named Gary who turns into a sufferer of the Colorado Wendigo. Years later, the Canadian actor would obtain nice success as a highschool athlete balancing sports activities with a love for performing arts on the hit musical collection Glee. Sadly, his function was tragically lower quick when he handed away at 31 attributable to a mixed overdose of alcohol and heroin.
