Supernatural: 13 Actors You Forgot Were On The CW Series

Though she is greatest identified in the present day for taking part in Laurel Lance (a.ok.a. Black Canary) on Arrow, Katie Cassidy does have a spot in horror film royalty (so to talk) for her roles within the modern-day remakes of When a Stranger Calls and A Nightmare on Elm Avenue. Her proudest second throughout the style would extra possible be her recurring function on Supernatural, for which she really bought to play characters. Beginning off as the primary identified human vessel of Ruby, a demon who turns into a frequent ally to the Winchester Brothers and love curiosity of Sam, Cassidy’s character’s physique would ultimately be taken over by a white-eyed demon named Lilith, who’s most undoubtedly not an ally to the Sam and Dean, however used her new look to insidiously obtain their belief.