‘Supernatural’ Director Matt Cohen on Setting Up Castiel’s Big News

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn when you have not watched “Gimme Shelter,” the fifteenth episode of “Supernatural’s” last season.

With solely a handful of episodes left earlier than The CW’s long-running demon-hunting drama “Supernatural” indicators off for good, each line of dialogue, each body of footage and each choice — from visitor star casting to visitor director hiring — counts. Matt Cohen, who acquired his begin on the present enjoying younger John Winchester in 2008, admits he was definitely feeling the burden of that duty when he stepped on set to direct “Gimme Shelter,” the fifteenth episode of the ultimate season.

“There was all of the strain, however I simply needed to do the homework and I attempted to do the homework as a lot as potential,” Cohen tells Selection. “I needed to offer the viewers sufficient to fulfill them a bit of bit, but additionally sufficient to dissatisfy them so they arrive again subsequent week. That’s what I used to be aiming for.”

“Gimme Shelter,” which was penned by employees author Davy Perez, was a dialogue-heavy episode that featured two seemingly distinct tales, for which Cohen centered on the widespread emotional tonality. Half of the episode featured Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) reconnecting with God’s sister Amara (Emily Swallow), at first as a result of they want her to get to God, who’s busy destroying the opposite universes. However their time together with her delivers the all-important revelations that she is just not truly the primary born, however God’s twin (“creation and destruction, gentle and darkish, steadiness”), in addition to why she actually introduced the Winchesters’ mom Mary (Samantha Smith) again from the lifeless just a few years earlier. The opposite half of the episode centered on Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alex Calvert) on the case of deaths and disappearances of individuals inside a non secular group.

“I needed the scenes to bounce off of one another and also you’re battling two totally different predicaments, however very comparable. Every of the 4 characters in these scenes — Cass, Jack, Amara and Dean — are combating for their very own factor for their very own motive, subsequently dwelling their very own fact within the eyes of God,” Cohen says.

With a purpose to actually promote the varied ranges of feelings within the episode, Cohen notes he didn’t need to rely on fancy camerawork or elaborate setups, however as an alternative focus on tight closeups of the actors’ faces.

“I had come off working on a cleaning soap opera just a few years in the past and there’s something in me that cleaning soap operas do very properly, and it may be actually irritating to the actors loads of the time [but] the digicam will simply sit on your face till your face sells the second, and that’s your lower level,” he explains. “I attempted to carry a bit of cleaning soap opera to the sci-fi expertise.”

Matt Cohen directing “Supernatural”

Katie Yu/The CW

Right here, Cohen talks with Selection about his expertise directing “Gimme Shelter,” together with organising the seemingly cryptic information Castiel has to ship to Dean.

Proper up entrance within the episode, it’s said that Castiel and Jack’s case is quote-unquote only a murdered child, however the present has confirmed earlier than that quote-unquote simply individuals are typically the worst monsters these guys will face. What went into your shot model choice for these scenes, with a purpose to nonetheless carry a creepy and mysterious, even when not otherworldly, vibe?

As a brand new director the one issues I’ve had an opportunity to direct are action-based, so after I acquired this episode I used to be a bit flustered that there wasn’t an enormous struggle sequence and there wasn’t a automotive chase or any stuff like that. I learn the script a number of instances and to me it grew to become a script of characters and actually simply every individual coping with their very own truths and letting these truths intersect with one another, so I made a decision to let the faces of the actors actually inform the story. It’s the standard method that tales have been informed in Hollywood for therefore lengthy, with out doing an excessive amount of, so I assumed, “Let me maintain it extra easy and let me let these actors work. Let me get out of their method and let me allow them to carry out.” So I needed to maintain the creepy within the eyes of the actors. And also you’ve acquired Jack and Cass on an emotional journey, and there’s a love story there between the 2 of them, and there’s a love story between these two and the boys, and I needed that to play out, too. I knew they’d have the ability to ship a efficiency to me. If I mentioned, “Misha, that is what we’re doing, simply do it,” after which let the digicam run till what I used to be in search of comes out, that’s what they did. As a result of they’re such execs, it got here quite shortly. The caliber of actors that I used to be working with, together with my visitor stars, are among the finest which can be doing it in tv, and I needed that to be portrayed.

What went into calibrating the feelings Castiel and Jack exhibited with one another versus with the group members? Castiel, for instance, appeared extra open and uncooked when talking about Jack throughout that group assembly than he has been in a very long time.

All people loves Castiel, he’s our favourite angel, however he generally is a dry presence. There are these moments within the truck the place Cass and Jack are driving and this data will get dropped on Cass about what Jack is planning on doing, and I needed to see what Misha would do with that. He’s been this character for a very long time and I didn’t need to steer him off his course, however I pushed him and I let the digicam run for just a few takes in a row, and I assumed what we acquired was actually attention-grabbing: It’s a whole inner battle of Cass sitting there and making an attempt to cope with and making an attempt to understand the sacrifice that Jack is keen to make for the boys to forgive him — and the way irritated and somber on the similar level that made Cass. It is a bit more than we sometimes see from Castiel, nevertheless it’s additionally not exterior the realm of Castiel, and that’s among the most trustworthy Cass and Jack we get to see. It’s a father-son discuss and the discuss you don’t need to have. It was, “Hey I do know you’re my beloved one, however you’re going to have to drag the plug on me if you would like everyone to outlive,” and that’s not simple data to digest. [Misha] simply allowed it to completely have an effect on him, and I feel what you see in that scene is shades of Misha as a father intertwine with Cass’ emotions for Jack. And also you’ve acquired to let that occur. I don’t need to be the director that will get in the best way of those guys. I would like these guys to ship the efficiency that they know their character needs to be delivering.

Equally, when Dean informed Amara he would by no means damage her, he was emotional doing so. Is their connection too robust to let him undergo with the plan?

Sam and Dean are the “discover a method” guys: They’re going to discover a method and if, within the course of, it means betraying or hurting somebody that both of them has developed emotions for, sadly, their eyes are on the prize and that prize is life and mankind. I feel Dean’s emotions are fully actual in direction of Amara, and Amara’s in direction of Dean, and there are moments of, “Can I actually belief you? Ought to I actually belief you?” It’s the identical second when anyone tells you one thing drastic. Irrespective of how lengthy you recognize them, you continue to look throughout the desk, and in your thoughts you’re going, “Is that this their fact, or is that this THE fact?” And I feel everyone’s battling that, and it displays loads of what’s going on in society proper now: Each human on this nation resides in their very own fact, so subsequently every part exterior their fact is flawed, they usually’re going to struggle in opposition to what they assume is flawed. And I feel Amara and Dean are at that time. They need to be in the identical struggle, however the struggle’s by no means going to be the identical while you’re coping with a supernatural being and also you’re coping with Dean making an attempt to save lots of mankind and cease God. However Emily and Jensen, they sit throughout the desk from one another and magic goes to occur. They’re saying 1,000,000 various things inside their expressions. That’s what good actors do, and also you’ve acquired to let good actors be good actors. The scenes between Amara and Dean are among the strongest appearing scenes I’ve ever seen on tv.

There are just a few moments within the episode that arrange issues to be paid off in one other director’s episode, from Sylvia getting within the police automotive, which is being pushed by the crossroads demon, to Cass saying he has one thing necessary to inform Dean, however not truly saying what that factor is. How a lot did it’s essential find out about what’s to come back with these items with a purpose to get what you needed?

Actually, I used to be making an attempt to keep away from overselling pretend moments, however I needed to place the burden on the God storyline, with the pastor and the soup kitchen and the most important, main distinction in how our characters on this episode all view God and are coping with God. I needed to arrange stuff that I felt would lend itself to the long run episodes [in that way], however “Supernatural” retains its secrets and techniques. I do know a bit of bit; I simply know barely greater than you recognize. And you’ve got a sense, simply being part of it for 10 years, however that is the tip, so I didn’t know the way it was going to unfold and that data wasn’t shared with me. However there are setups and it’s previewing what I feel is a few very heavy end-of-the-world kind stuff [so] I have to get the viewers considering, “God could also be watching this episode. God could also be trying down on these circumstances and listening to these conversations. Is God talking by means of our pastor? Perhaps. Is God making an attempt to place messages by means of Castiel to Dean? Perhaps.” I don’t need to rule out something, however I don’t need to oversell an abundance of false fronts to the viewers, so I attempted to maintain it related and inside the wheelhouse of “Supernatural,” which is, there may be at all times a much bigger story taking place right here.

Since lingering on actors’ faces was so necessary to this episode, what choices did you even have Misha throw out for what Cass wanted to inform Dean with a purpose to elicit a response from Jensen?

Pay attention, even when I did need Misha to say one thing, he would in all probability say no matter he needs. That sentence in all probability went one thing like, “Dean, I’ve one thing to let you know: That is the final shot and I’m going the eff dwelling now.” These guys are such execs that they are often inside a second and hop proper out of that second so properly. I did inform Misha — I pushed him in a path for that last scene and he didn’t need to go within the path I used to be pushing him and we had a collaborative discuss that ended up in what you see on the display screen, and I feel we each gained. He had a take on it, I had a take on it and we met within the center, and what you bought was this truly terrified second of Dean going, “Wait a minute, what’s going on?” and Cass going, “I don’t need to say to you what I’ve to say to you” and that’s the place we ended up. There’s at all times the, “Oh I want on the finish of the episode I might shoot yet one more take and yet one more setup of Cass sitting on his fingers and knees with Dean, they usually’re emotional and also you see what they’re going to say” — however that’s for subsequent week!

“Supernatural” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.