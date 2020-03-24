Supernatural Is Already Out Of Episodes Due To Coronavirus, But ‘Treats’ Are On The Way

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the March 23 episode of Supernatural Season 15, referred to as “Future’s Baby.”
Supernatural‘s fifteenth and last season has pitted the Winchesters and Co. in opposition to God, and the collection finale will mark the top of an period. That collection finale was initially meant to air in spring 2020, however the delay in manufacturing as a result of coronavirus means the present got here to a halt earlier than the final two episodes might be filmed. Now, showrunner Andrew Dabb has revealed that Supernatural‘s last accomplished episode has already aired, sharing this on Twitter shortly earlier than the March 23 episode:
Due to the shutdown, this might be our final episode for awhile. Keep nicely, keep protected, and we’ll see you on the opposite aspect.
Together with his tweet, Andrew Dabb confirmed hypothesis that Supernatural will not be capable of end its last season anytime too quickly. This makes Supernatural the newest collection to expire of episodes previous to the deliberate finale. Sadly for followers of Supernatural, this present did not have a inventory of a number of episodes ready to air like Regulation & Order: SVU. On condition that that is Supernatural‘s last season, I am guessing Dabb will not begin dropping particulars concerning the deliberate finale just like the SVU showrunner.
There may be some excellent news coming with Andrew Dabb’s announcement that Supernatural is completed for now, after solely 13 episodes of the deliberate 20 have aired. He went on through social media to guarantee followers that Supernatural goes to get its ending, and operating out of episodes does not imply followers must go completely chilly turkey on new Supernatural content material. In clarifying why Supernatural has exhausted its inventory of completed episodes already, Dabb posted this:
Clarification: Now we have filmed by way of episode 18, nonetheless our visible results and sound departments have closed due to the outbreak. So, proper now, the episodes cannot be completed. Nevertheless, have some particular treats coming alongside the way– to assist us all get by way of this. And sure, we, the CW, and Warner Bros absolutely intend to return and end the collection. It isn’t a matter of ‘if’, it is a matter of ‘when.’
Supernatural would not be Supernatural if it did not have its fair proportion of results, each visible and audio. The March 23 episode alone had alternate variations of Sam and Dean in ghostly kind for half the episode, the Winchesters and Co. being attacked by snarling hellhounds, Jack being zapped to the Backyard of Eden, and extra. It could be good if Supernatural had completed not less than a pair extra of the 18 already-filmed episodes, however Dabb’s reassurance that the collection might be completed ultimately ought to present some solace. And treats are on the best way!
Whereas “Future’s Baby” did not precisely really feel like a finale that the present would normally ship heading right into a hiatus, it did finish on just a little little bit of a cliffhanger. Jack regained his soul after his go to to the Backyard of Eden, and the episode closed on him asking Dean for forgiveness. Dean softened on the sight of the crying Jack clearly exhibiting regret, however as Castiel informed Jack earlier within the hour, Dean feels issues deeply and is not all the time fast to forgive.
Thankfully, Legends of Tomorrow will quickly ship a really Supernatural twist, and there are 14 completed seasons of Supernatural for rewatching for followers who want a Winchester repair between now and at any time when Andrew Dabb and the remainder of the crew are capable of end the ultimate season. You will discover the primary 14 seasons streaming on Netflix now, amongst many different choices.
