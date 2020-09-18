Supernatural series finale is mostly “unchanged” after COVID-19 tweaks

Season 15 of Supernatural might have been rudely interrupted by COVID-19 throughout its run on The CW in March – nonetheless, one of many fantasy series’ showrunners has confirmed that the break in manufacturing hasn’t affected the season finale an excessive amount of.

Chatting with TVLine, co-showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed that whereas a couple of adjustments have been made to the previous few scripts to permit for coronavirus-related filming restrictions, they “didn’t have an effect on the core components” of the remaining episodes.

“There have been some changes created from the scripts that we have been going to shoot in March to the scripts that we’re capturing now,” he stated. “We’ve needed to accommodate a pandemic.”

“We’re nonetheless doing every little thing we wished to do from a personality, plot [and] mythology standpoint.”

“In some instances, we needed to simplify the [pathways] to get there,” he continued. “For instance, for the finale we had a giant, tremendous extravagant factor deliberate for that episode, and it wasn’t possible. However we discovered a substitute for get to the identical place, plot-wise and, extra importantly, emotionally, that labored nice.”

“So it’s about being adaptable. We needed to do some rewriting, however nothing that modified basically what the present is or the place it was going,” he stated.

“The storyline [for the series finale] is unchanged. Like I stated, a few of the scene work is totally different. There aren’t as many dangerous guys in a scene as we’d usually have due to COVID restrictions. However by way of plot, by way of character, nothing is basically totally different.”

Supernatural’s 15th and remaining season started airing on The CW in March, with the series finale initially on account of air in Could. Nonetheless, on account of COVID-19, manufacturing was shut down in March, with the series happening hiatus shortly afterwards.

The fantasy series, starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles because the monster-hunting Winchester brothers, will resume airing season 15 on Thursday eighth October within the US, with the present’s finale episode airing in November.

Supernatural airs on E4 within the UK. When you’re in search of one thing else to look at, try our TV Information.