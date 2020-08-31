Supernatural stars emotionally announce filming has started on final episode

Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have introduced that filming has resumed on the final episodes of the long-running fantasy collection.

The pair every uploaded an emotional Instagram put up to mark the event, as their 15-year stint on the fan favorite programme attracts to a detailed.

Filming on Supernatural was halted earlier this 12 months because the coronavirus swept throughout many international locations world wide, prompting US broadcaster The CW to place the final season on hiatus.

Followers are understandably anxious for it to return, to study precisely what the destiny of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester will probably be, however they may find yourself having an emotional time.

Ackles stated in an Instagram video: “So final night time we accomplished 326 episodes of Supernatural and on the very finish of each a kind of scripts are three phrases: ‘to be continued.’

“At this time, we begin episode quantity 327 and on the very backside of the final web page of this script, there are solely two phrases,” earlier than holding up a web page saying ‘the top’.

Padalecki has discovered himself equally moved by the top of the collection, reflecting on the Supernatural expertise in a separate put up to his personal web page.

He stated: “As I head out to the primary day on my LAST season finale, I can’t assist however be extremely grateful for all that #Supernatural and the #SPNFamily imply to me.

“It’s been an unimaginable journey, to say the least. I, for one, am hoping that #SupernaturalNeverDies.”

Whereas it is going to little question be powerful for the duo to depart the present behind, ending their working partnership in the meanwhile at the least, each have follow-up initiatives line up already.

Padalecki will star in a model new reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger for The CW, whereas Ackles is becoming a member of the forged of Amazon Prime Video’s vicious superhero satire The Boys in season three.

