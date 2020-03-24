Supernatural to air last episode “for a while” due to coronavirus

The showrunner of fantasy drama sequence Supernatural has confirmed that the present is about to take a compelled hiatus amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Andrew Dabb stated that the newest episode — which aired within the US on Monday evening — can be the last to be broadcast “for a whereas.”

Dabb stated that, whereas filming had concluded up to the eighteenth episode (out of twenty), these episodes have been unfinished due to the closure of assorted departments, together with visible results and sound.

Writing on Twitter, Dabb stated, “Due to the shutdown, this will likely be our last episode for awhile. Keep properly, keep secure, and we’ll see you on the opposite facet.”

He added, “We now have filmed by means of episode 18, nonetheless our visible results and sound departments have closed due to the outbreak. So, proper now, the episodes can’t be completed.”

Dabb additionally stated that “it’s not a matter of ‘if’, it’s a matter of ‘when’” relating to the season ultimately being completed, and promised followers “some particular treats” to assist them get by means of the present state of affairs.

Supernatural, which is presently in its 15th and remaining season, centres on brothers Dean and Sam Winchester as they struggle an assortment of demons and monsters, and airs on E4 within the UK.

