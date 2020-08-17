‘Supernatural’ to Debut Final Seven Episodes in October

“Supernatural” will return for its last seven episodes beginning in October.

In saying its fall premiere dates for the 2020-2021 broadcast tv season on Monday, The CW revealed that the primary of the long-running present’s last episodes will debut on Oct. Eight at Eight p.m. ET/PT. The collection finale will then air on Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. after a retrospective particular titled “Supernatural: The Lengthy Highway Residence.”

“Supernatural” has been a cornerstone of the community for 15 seasons, starting when the community was nonetheless referred to as The WB. The ultimate season was initially meant to wrap up again in the spring, however the COVID-19 pandemic compelled the collection to droop manufacturing earlier than the ultimate episodes had been accomplished.

The present is meant to restart filming in Vancouver Tuesday on its last episodes, and a supply shut to Warner Bros. confirms that plan. Till lately, U.S. studios and British Columbia unions had been deadlocked on an settlement over security protocols — about testing in explicit — however that standoff has been resolved. However a supply shut to the CW says nothing is bound till cameras begin rolling.

The CW additionally introduced the printed premiere of the DC Universe collection “Swamp Factor” will happen on Oct. 6 at Eight p.m. with a particular 90-minute premiere. The Patrick Dempsey-led worldwide collection “Devils” will debut on Oct. 7 at Eight p.m.

The brand new collection “World’s Funniest Animals” makes its debut with back-to-back episodes on Sept. 18 at 9 and 9:30 p.m. following “Masters of Phantasm.” The Season 2 premiere of the one-hour fantasy collection “Pandora” will air Oct. Four at Eight p.m.

Learn the complete CW fall premiere date schedule beneath.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Unique Episode)

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Sequence Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Unique Episode)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Evening One)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Evening Two)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-9:00PM PANDORA (Season Two Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:30PM SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00PM DEVILS (Sequence Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST (Season Three Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING (Unique Episode)

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY (Season Two Broadcast Premiere)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG ROAD HOME (Finale Particular)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Sequence Finale)

Kate Aurthur contributed to this report.