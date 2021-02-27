‘Supernatural’ Writers, Producers to Reunite on ‘The Boys’ Season 3

Plenty of writers and producers on the hit CW sequence “Supernatural” are reuniting on Amazon’s “The Boys,” Selection has discovered solely.

“The Boys” was developed for Amazon by “Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke, who additionally serves as showrunner. Becoming a member of him behind the scenes going into “The Boys’” third season are Meredith Glynn, David Reed, and Jim Michaels.

Glynn was a co-executive producer and author on “Supernatural” from 2016-2020. She’s going to function an govt producer on “The Boys.” Reed was a author and script coordinator on “Supernatural” from 2009-2012 and can function govt producer on “The Boys.” Michaels was a producer and later co-executive producer on “Supernatural” from 2009-2020. He will likely be a co-executive producer on “The Boys.”

Fellow “Supernatural” alums Phil Sgriccia and Christopher Lennertz have been with “The Boys” since Season 1. It was beforehand introduced that “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles could be becoming a member of “The Boys” Season 3 within the position of Soldier Boy. Kripke created “Supernatural” and served as showrunner on the sequence till the top of its fifth season, at which era he departed. The present continued for 10 extra seasons, wrapping up final 12 months after 15 seasons and 327 episodes.

Selection reported in September that Amazon has already put a by-product of “The Boys” into improvement following the success of the present’s first two seasons. The spinoff is to be set at America’s solely school solely for younger grownup superheroes (or “supes”) that’s run by Vought Worldwide

In accordance to Amazon, the second season had the most-watched international launch of an Amazon unique sequence ever, with the episodes to date having grown the viewers from Season 1 by 89%. It was renewed for a 3rd season forward of the Season 2 premiere whereas additionally including an aftershow hosted by Aisha Tyler.