‘Supernatural’s’ Jensen Ackles Joins ‘The Boys’ Season 3

“Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles is leaping from one Eric Kripke present proper into one other. The actor is becoming a member of the solid of “The Boys” in its third season, Ackles and Amazon Prime Video introduced Monday.

“I hold questioning what I’ll do….when @cw_supernatural lastly ends this yr,” Ackles wrote on Instagram. “Then it hit me.”

Ackles will painting Soldier Boy aka the unique superhero within the streaming drama. After Soldier Boy fought in World Struggle II, he grew to become the primary tremendous celeb and a mainstay of American tradition for many years.

“After I was a toddler, I had a loopy, not possible dream — to supply Jensen Ackles with gainful employment,” stated Kripke in a press release. “I’m pleased to say that dream has come true. Jensen is a tremendous actor, an excellent higher particular person, smells like heat chocolate chip cookies, and I take into account him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he’ll convey a lot humor, pathos, and hazard to the position. I can’t wait to be on set with him once more, and convey a little bit of ‘Supernatural’ to ‘The Boys.’”

“The Boys” was renewed for a 3rd season forward of its second, which launches on Sept. four on Amazon. The present relies on the best-selling comedian by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by Eric Kripke, who additionally serves as showrunner. Level Gray Footage’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver additionally government produce, together with Authentic Movie’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, in addition to Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson additionally co-executive produce together with Michael Saltzman.

Ackles at the moment stars on “Supernatural,” which Kripke created within the early-aughts and first launched on the WB community in 2005. It was scheduled to wrap up its 15th and ultimate season in Could of this yr, earlier than the coronavirus pandemic pressured a manufacturing shutdown. Now, it’s on-track to wrap this fall on the CW. Ackles’ earlier appearing credit embrace “Devour,” the massive display remake “My Bloody Valentine” and the unbiased rom-com “Ten Inch Hero.” On the small display he’s additionally identified for “Smallville,” “Darkish Angel,” “Dawson’s Creek” and “Days of our Lives,” for which he acquired three Daytime Emmy nominations and received a Cleaning soap Opera Digest Award in 1998.

Ackles and his spouse Danneel Ackles are actually lively in elevating funds for numerous social pursuits, together with his “Supernatural” co-star Misha Collins’ Random Acts, in addition to Artistic Motion, a nonprofit, arts-based youth growth group that gives inventive studying packages for Central Texas youth; OutYouth, a corporation offering a secure house for all sexual orientations and gender identities and The Birthday Social gathering Undertaking, and group that throws birthday events for kids in homeless shelters.

