‘Supernatural’s’ Misha Collins on Castiel’s ‘Poignant’ Final Words

With solely 4 episodes to go for the CW’s “Supernatural,” issues are trying dire for Crew Free Will.

Whereas Dean (Jensen Ackles) is prepared and keen to let Jack (Alexander Calvert) sacrifice himself to take down Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict), Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are hoping there’s one other means. A part of Castiel’s reasoning, Collins tells Selection, is as a result of he’s “positively clouded” by his paternal emotions for Jack “and he’s attempting to do his greatest to each save the world and save his household.”

That quest, which has been on the middle of the present since its earliest days, usually sees the items at odds with one another, and Collins shares that such is actually the case within the remaining few episodes of the long-running sequence.

“It’s all the time been about this dynamic interaction between combating the forces of the universe and combating for the final remaining threads of a tattered household,” he explains. “In the end as we get nearer to the tip of the season it’s not about compromise, it’s about sacrifice — it’s about characters making large sacrifices for each other.”

Castiel particularly, Collins notes, “doesn’t quit on on the lookout for an answer and he does discover one thing that’s actually useful.” However there’s nonetheless the deal he made with the Empty (Rachel Miner) hanging over his head. Within the penultimate season, to be able to save Jack from the Empty, Castiel promised he would take Jack’s place there. He was allowed to remain on Earth in the intervening time, to maximise the ache it would trigger when he’s inevitably sucked again to the place that’s deemed “worse than hell,” and Collins says that that deal “finally ends up being very important” for Castiel on the finish of the present.

For Collins, who was first launched to the world of “Supernatural” within the fourth season premiere, wrapping a dozen-season run was all the time going to be emotional. However he had an surprising one-two punch as a result of “the best way the schedule labored out [was] my final second on set was additionally Castiel’s final second within the narrative of the present. So it was like this attention-grabbing double goodbye the place I used to be saying goodbye to the solid and crew they usually had been additionally saying goodbye to Castiel on the identical time,” he says.

Collins acknowledges that by the years, everybody spent “loads of our time there laughing and making jokes and attempting to undermine each other whereas we’re taking pictures,” and shares that some such levity crept on set after his sequence wrap was referred to as. “The crew put collectively a little bit get together and a cake and a little bit retrospective video,” he says. “It felt like a retirement get together.” However really taking pictures his remaining moments as Castiel was something however gentle.

“This was a really, all-around, tremendous somber evening. Everybody [was] being actually unusually respectful of the method of appearing but in addition actually linked and emotional, and it felt like an evening of grieving. It was actually intense,” he says. “Cass’ remaining moments are actually him taking the reins and making actually arduous decisions, however positively of his personal free will.”

Watching the storyline of God planning to finish the world unfold throughout such a tumultuous time in historical past shouldn’t be taken frivolously both. (Collins and some of the opposite “Supernatural” members of the family, together with Ackles and Padalecki, have been extra vocal on social media concerning the significance of voting usually, and in some circumstances talking out straight on who they’re voting for and why. They’ve accomplished interviews with Sen. Cory Booker, who’s a longtime fan of the present, and in addition hosted a digital watch get together for the sequence’ fall return that acted as a “get out the vote” occasion for candidates corresponding to MJ Hegar. Collins has additionally participated in telephone banks for former vp Joe Biden.)

“After all there’s an escapism to this sort of leisure,” Collins says. However the “mythology is a supply of inspiration. So not simply escapism however a little bit little bit of social-emotional inspiration that individuals take from the present. Even when the percentages appear unattainable, even whenever you’re up towards supernatural beings who’re way more highly effective foes, you retain combating and in case your coronary heart is in it, you may prevail. And that form of messaging isn’t escapism; it’s constructive — it’s how civilizations move the torch from one era to the following.”

“I’m comfortable about how the present lands in that respect,” he continues, “and I’m comfortable about how Cass lands in that respect. I’m actually comfortable concerning the socio-political message that Castiel sends along with his remaining phrases within the present. I believe it’s actually poignant and essential and tremendous related to our present social second.”

“Supernatural” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on the CW.

