SuperStar Game Series Announces GFRIEND Edition Is Coming Soon

The favored rhythm sport SuperStar will quickly be releasing a GFRIEND version!

DALCOMSOFT’s SuperStar sport sequence is a score-based, note-matching music sport the place followers can check their abilities as they play the sport to their favourite artist’s songs. Different editions of the sport embrace SuperStar SMTOWN, SuperStar JYPNATION, SuperStar BTS, SuperStar PLEDIS, SuperStar STARSHIP, and SuperStar WOOLIM. A model of the sport for IZ*ONE was additionally launched by a Japanese firm this 12 months.

On Could 15, DALCOMSOFT launched a video asserting that SuperStar GFRIEND is coming this 12 months!

Test it out beneath:

What GFRIEND track are you most excited to play on SuperStar?