SuperStar Game Series To Launch SuperStar FNC

November 11, 2020
Followers of FNC Leisure artists will quickly be capable of take pleasure in mastering their favourite songs on SuperStar FNC!

DALCOMSOFT’s SuperStar rhythm recreation collection introduced on November 10 that they may subsequent be launching a model that includes music by FNC Leisure artists. The company is dwelling to FTISLAND, CNBLUE, AOA, N.Flying, SF9, Cherry Bullet, and P1Harmony.

SuperStar is a musical rhythm recreation that enables followers to play together with songs from a particular company or group. Different editions of the sport at present in service embody SuperStar SMTOWN, SuperStar JYPNATION, SuperStar PLEDIS, SuperStar STARSHIP, SuperStar WOOLLIM, SuperStar GFRIEND, and SuperStar YG, and SuperStar IZ*ONE was additionally launched by a Japanese firm earlier this 12 months.

