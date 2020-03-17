Superstar Quarterback Tom Brady to Leave New England Patriots for Free Agency

NFL famous person Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots, ending an period for the quarterback and the crew that Brady lead to six Tremendous Bowl championships since he signed on in 2000.

Brady disclosed that he’ll transfer on from the crew in a tweet despatched early Tuesday. He thanked Patriots followers for embracing him and acknowledged: “I don’t know what my soccer future holds however it’s time for me to open a brand new stage for my life and profession.”

Brady’s transfer comes a day earlier than NFL groups can formally attain out to free agent gamers concerning the upcoming season. Brady’s ascent together with the Patriots’ dominance underneath coach Invoice Belichick for the previous twenty years has made the crew the single-most bankable NFL franchise when it comes to TV viewership.

Brady is the winningest quarterback in NFL historical past with six Tremendous Bowl titles, beginning in 2001. At 42, he has additionally set a brand new normal for NFL quarterbacks persevering with to play lengthy after the age at which gamers beforehand retired from the sport.

Hypothesis about Brady transferring on from New England has been rising in latest weeks. The Los Angeles Chargers is seen as a doable vacation spot for the participant who grew up in San Mateo, Calif.

Brady earlier this month unveiled plans to launch a content material manufacturing enterprise, 199 Productions. Among the many tasks the corporate is shepherding is a 3-D documentary venture designed to take viewers into “invisible realms” of soccer. Brady has teamed with helmers Joe and Anthony Russo to convey “Unseen Soccer” to fruition.

