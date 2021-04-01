Superstar Rajinikanth Wins India’s Highest Film Honor

Indian cinema celebrity Rajinikanth, 70, would be the 2021 recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award, India’s highest movie honor.

The award is given for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema and is known as after Phalke, director of “Raja Harischandra” (1913), India’s first full-length characteristic, who is taken into account the daddy of Indian cinema. It carries a money prize of INR 1 million ($13,600).

Saying the award on Thursday, Prakash Javadekar, India’s info and broadcasting minister tweeted: “Joyful to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of many biggest actors in historical past of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic.”

The award jury consisted of filmmaker Subhash Ghai, musicians Asha Bhonsle and Shankar Mahadevan, and actors Mohanlal and Biswajit Chatterjee.

Joyful to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of many biggest actors in historical past of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee pic.twitter.com/b17qv6D6BP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, Rajinikanth started his profession in 1975 with the Tamil-language movie “Apoorva Raagangal.” Since then he has starred in additional than 160 movies throughout Indian languages and attained cult standing. Rajinikanth is a phenomenon amongst South Indian stars. His recognition consists of fan bases within the U.S. and Japan. Each launch of his is handled as a near-religious occasion by followers and causes such a frenzy that cinemas lay on back-to-back exhibits at daybreak within the first week of launch.

In 2017, he formally introduced his determination to hitch politics, however since then determined to not for well being causes.

His new movie “Annaatthe” is due later this 12 months.

My heartfelt because of the federal government of india, revered & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the distinguished #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those that have been part of my journey. Because of the almighty 🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021

Immensely humbled and honoured along with your greetings and essentially the most prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward award revered and dearest Shri @narendramodi ji. My heartfelt because of you and the federal government of india 🙏🏻 https://t.co/XT9X6paSNT — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021

Previous winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke award embrace filmmakers Satyajit Ray, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal and Tapan Sinha, actors Soumitra Chatterjee, Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Rajkumar, Sivaji Ganesan, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Shashi Kapoor, and musicians Manna Dey, Bhupen Hazarika, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle.