Superstar Trek: Peculiar New Worlds – Meet the brand new team of the USS Undertaking with those unique posters

IGN can solely expose the nature posters of the brand new team of the USS Undertaking within the upcoming Superstar Trek: Peculiar New Worldstogether with Anson Mount’s Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn’s Quantity One, Ethan Peck’s Spock and Celia Rose Gooding’s Cadet Nyota Uhura.

The posters, which you’ll be able to see underneath, display the team status in entrance of… neatly… bizarre new worlds that they’ll or won’t discover as they shuttle throughout the galaxy in the years main as much as the occasions of Superstar Trek, the unique collection.

Whilst there is no poster for Paul Wesley’s James T. Kirk, as he may not seem till Peculiar New International Season 2, we do get a glimpse of all of the common team. Along with Pike, Spock, Quantity One, and Uhura, there is additionally Jess Bush’s Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong’s L. a.’an Noonien-Singh, Melissa Navia’s Lt. Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun’s Dr. M’Benga, and Hemmer’s Bruce Horack.

In fact, enthusiasts know that a number of of those characters gets to serve at the Undertaking when Captain Kirk takes command at some point. That incorporates Dr. M’Benga, who used to be performed by way of Booker Bradshaw in two episodes of the unique collection. Ortegas, Hemmer, and Noonien-Singh seem to be new characters, although co-director Akiva Goldsman has showed that the latter personality is “comparablewith the notorious villain Khan Noonien-Singh.

Superstar Trek: Peculiar New Worlds will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, Might 5 in the USA (nonetheless no details about its premiere in Spain). The collection premiere is written and directed by way of Akiva Goldsman, with a tale by way of Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers will co-direct the collection.