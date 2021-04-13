‘Superstore’ Alum Lauren Ash Enters Overall Deal with NBCUniversal

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy” alum Lauren Ash has inked an general expertise and growth deal with NBCUniversal. Ash, previously one of many stars of the critically acclaimed NBC comedy “Superstore,” will collaborate with NBCU Tv and Streaming to search out tasks on the community’s leisure platforms, which incorporates NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SyFy, Common Children, USA and Peacock.

“Lauren was the primary actor we forged in ‘Superstore’ and he or she impressed us with her appreciable expertise in the course of the present’s six-season run,” mentioned Grace Wu, government VP, leisure content material casting, NBCUniversal Tv and Streaming, in an announcement. “With the present ending, we need to assist Lauren discover her subsequent starring automobile and we’re completely thrilled that NBCU will proceed to be her residence.”

Below the phrases of the deal, Ash can even write a half-hour comedy pilot with Common Tv.

“I couldn’t be extra excited that I get to remain throughout the NBCU household as I embark on the following chapter of my profession,” Ash added. “NBCU has been endlessly supportive of me not solely as an actor but in addition as a artistic and I’m past humbled and grateful to get the possibility to develop my very own present below their umbrella this 12 months. I’m deeply pleased with the work I did on ‘Superstore’ and may’t wait to maneuver ahead as soon as once more with NBCU on this new capability.”

Apart from starring as Dina in “Superstore” and as Scorpia on Netflix’s authentic animated reboot sequence “She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy,” Ash has most just lately launched a podcast with her cousin Christy Oxborrow. “True Crime and Cocktails” was named one of the best true-crime podcast of 2020 by Girls’s Well being journal. She additionally beforehand co-starred with Insurgent Wilson on ABC sitcom “Tremendous Enjoyable Evening,” which received the Individuals’s Selection Award for Greatest New Comedy Sequence. Ash has additionally been in a number of movies, together with the Academy Award-nominated flick “The Catastrophe Artist,” “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,” and “Lars and the Actual Lady.”

Ash, a local Canadian, was nominated for an ACTRA Award for her main efficiency within the movie “Soiled Singles” and was the winner of a Canadian Display screen Award for a guest-starring position on the CTV sitcom “Spun Out.”

She is repped by UTA, Jackoway Austen Tyerman, and 42 West.