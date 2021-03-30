‘Superstore’ Spinoff ‘Bo & Cheyenne’ Not Moving Forward at NBC

“Superstore” has actually, actually closed its doorways. “Bo & Cheyenne,” the spinoff from writers and exec producers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu that may have targeted on Johnny Pemberton and Nichole Sakura’s characters from the mothership sequence, will not be shifting ahead, a supply near the challenge has confirmed to Selection.

Cleveland.com first broke the information on Friday.

“Sadly, yesterday NBC notified us that they’re not going ahead with the ‘Superstore’ spinoff,” Kyle, a Cleveland native, instructed the positioning. “So, it’ll simply should reside on in our hearts and on my exhausting drive.”

Information of the spinoff growth first landed in December. “Superstore” creator Justin Spitzer would have government produced the sequence by way of The Spitzer Holding Firm alongside Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad of The District; Common Tv would have been the studio, the place Spitzer has an general deal. Luu and Kyle had been with “Superstore” since Season 2 and beforehand wrote for Fox’s “The Grinder” and NBC’s “Marry Me.”

“Bo & Cheyenne” would have seen the couple balancing “their massive desires with the tough realities of being a blue-collar household in America.” Sakura was a sequence common on “Superstore” for all six seasons, whereas Pemberton recurred as Sakura’s boyfriend-turned-husband and father to their youngster, Harmonica.

“Superstore” aired its sequence finale on Thursday following its cancellation, with star America Ferrera returning to the present sooner than anticipated for its two-part ending after initially leaving the present after its one hundredth episode.

Of her character progress, Sakura instructed Selection that she was “so thrilled” when Cheyenne started climbing the ranks from gross sales affiliate to ground supervisor.

“I’ve at all times wished her to be a powerful lady,” she stated. “She began out as a 17-year-old pregnant teenager and it actually seems like my very own journey going by the seasons of the present — beginning out as a youthful forged member, and discovering my place and discovering my very own energy, and actually simply sinking into that and feeling into it.”