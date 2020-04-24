‘Superstore’ Star Nico Santos Remembers Stepdad Who Died of COVID-19 – Variety

When manufacturing of the fifth season of “Superstore” was shut down within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there was nonetheless yet one more episode to shoot: the finale.

The episode would additionally mark America Ferrera’s final. The “Superstore” star introduced in February that she was leaving the sequence. Ferrara will nonetheless pop up within the first episode of Season 6, co-star Nico Santos tells Variety. “Now we have to have a correct sendoff for the followers and for the followers to have closure with America’s character Amy leaving,” he stated.

5 days after the solid and crew had been despatched residence, Santos revealed in an Instagram put up that his stepfather died of COVID-19. “His snicker is the factor I bear in mind essentially the most,” Santos stated throughout an look Thursday night time on Variety’s “After-Present” on Instagram. “He had simply this loud, joyous snicker that was simply infectious. … He was identical to an excellent man with an excellent persona.”

Santos’ mother additionally battled the virus, however she didn’t need to be hospitalized. “She is totally recovered,” the actor stated.

He hasn’t seen his mother, who lives within the Bay Space, as a result of of social-distancing protocols. Santos can also be in a high-risk group as a result of he has bronchial asthma. “I’m quarantining right here at residence with my boyfriend [‘Survivor’ star Zeke Smith], which is nice,” he stated. “I’m so grateful and grateful that he’s right here with me. I actually in all probability wouldn’t have survived these previous few weeks with out him.”

The 2 have been binge-watching “What We Do within the Shadows.” And like thousands and thousands of others, they’ve watched “Tiger King.” They’ve additionally been cooking, discovering inspiration from how-to movies on the Bon Appetit web site.

Santos just lately took half in a watch social gathering for “Loopy Wealthy Asians.” He performed Oliver within the hit Warner Bros. movie. Director Jon M. Chu just lately assured the solid throughout a Zoom reunion {that a} second and third film are nonetheless within the works. “They wish to get the script proper,” Santos stated.

As for the long run of “Superstore,” Santos stated he wouldn’t be shocked if the pandemic is addressed on the present. “Our present has at all times performed effectively with tackling hot-button points and present occasions and present matters,” he stated. “Individuals who work at big-box shops are type of serving to us save the day [right now] so it’s going to offer us with … a tremendous angle on Season 6.”

Santos additionally informed Variety which music famous person he'd like to see pop up on "Superstore."