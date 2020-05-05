Superstore’s Best Amy Episodes To Watch After America Ferrera’s Departure

Go away a Remark
Be warned that this put up comprises some spoilers via Season 5 of Superstore.
America Ferrera, who has performed Amy Sosa for 5 seasons on Superstore, introduced that she was leaving the present and that Season 5 could be her final. It was quite miserable information as a result of, although the NBC office comedy is an ensemble, Ferrera’s Amy has been the present’s most grounding character.
Superstore just lately wrapped Season 5 with an emotional storyline that noticed Amy being provided a company job with Cloud 9’s guardian firm, Zephra, in California. After telling Jonah of her determination to maneuver, he selected to hitch her. On condition that it was meant to be a two-part finale, Amy’s goodbye was lower quick and postponed till early Season 6. Nevertheless, Amy continues to be very a lot leaving Cloud 9 behind for larger and higher issues.
In celebration of her time on the sequence, listed below are eight of Superstore’s greatest Amy-centered episodes to look at after America Ferrera’s departure.
8. Season 1, Episode 3: “Pictures And Salsa”
Amy is commonly at her greatest when she’s attempting to elucidate to others that one thing’s not proper, however by some means finally ends up mired within the nonsense of all of it anyway. The Season 1 episode “Pictures and Salsa” is the primary of many examples the place this occurs on Superstore.
Whereas Amy is attempting to cease a Cloud 9 worker from serving salsa by faking a Mexican accent, questions of authenticity and racial stereotypes bubble to the floor. Amy calls into query the problematic nature of pushing mentioned stereotypes to promote merchandise, however finally finds herself in the identical scenario she tried to thwart. The episode is the primary instance of Amy’s sense of justice.
7. Season 2, Episode 3: “Weapons, Drugs, and Birds”
Amy finally turns into the supervisor of Cloud 9, however Superstore has proven off her managerial abilities lengthy earlier than the title made it official in Season 4. On this Season 2 episode, Amy is caught doing injury management and attempting to maintain the peace following Jonah’s refusal to promote weapons on the retailer counter. Amy, being the level-headed logical one, places a cease to all of the nonsense by calling out everybody’s hypocrisy.
Standing atop the cashier counter, she asks everybody to maintain themselves in examine after gun house owners present as much as the shop in protest of Jonah’s refusal to promote them their ammo. The episode is a primary instance of how properly Amy can deal with a various group of individuals, values, and chaotic conditions. They have an inclination to occur loads at Cloud 9!
6. Season 2, Episode 10: “Misplaced and Discovered”
Amy is commonly unfortunate, so when she finds a whole lot of {dollars} within the misplaced and located, she debates whether or not to maintain it for herself or give it again to the shop. Jonah convinces her she ought to preserve the cash and do one thing for herself for a change. She finally agrees, however not earlier than the remainder of her co-workers discover out that she has the cash.
Out of guilt and a deep sense of equity, Amy buys the whole lot wanted to lastly improve the worker lounge. Although she later offers the cash again to its rightful proprietor, the episode showcases how a lot Amy values her coworkers and places the wants of others forward of her personal, even to the detriment of her well-being typically.
5. Season 3, Episode 8: “Viral Video”
Amy isn’t thought of the good individual at Cloud 9, although she’s typically tried to show many mistaken at any time when a co-worker provides a sizzling take about her character. Season Three is without doubt one of the present’s greatest and it’s additionally the season the place Amy is brazenly jealous of Jonah’s relationship with Kelly, Cloud 9’s new worker.
Hilarity ensues when Amy can’t wrap her head round why Kelly’s Instagram movies are getting a lot consideration, so she works to show that she will be able to do the identical to get views. Amy tries the whole lot and it’s all over-the-top and embarrassing. Nevertheless, issues take a flip for the more serious when she will get in bother for posting a (lastly viral) video revealing the rats within the retailer bakery. Whoops!
4. Season 3, Episode 19: “Lottery”
Amy has been an worker at Cloud 9 for over a decade and, after discovering out that she was pregnant, decides to ask Glenn for a increase. She’s reluctant to do it, however Jonah encourages her. Nevertheless, whereas Glenn says he’d love to provide her a increase, the choice is out of his arms.
So, Amy winds up taking the day to trace down the district supervisor, Laurie, at a golf course. It’s the primary main step in Amy placing herself on the market and asking for the increase she deserves, even when issues don’t prove properly — Amy’s increase is rejected after she by chance hits Laurie with the golf cart. However, hey, she tried!
3. Season 4, Episode 4: “Costume Competitors”
As soon as once more, Amy walks the positive line between equity and stereotypes. Solely in “Costume Competitors,” she and Mateo attempt to use the latter to their benefit with a purpose to win a paid trip day for having the most effective Halloween get-up.
Amy and Mateo persuade Sandra that Cheyenne’s costume is offensive earlier than working their approach via your complete retailer in hopes that others will lose. The episode is nice in that it inadvertently opens up a considerate dialogue about what’s and isn’t thought of offensive. It additionally showcases Amy’s quite aggressive facet and desperation to win that coveted trip day, dishonest be damned.
2. Season 4, Episode 6: “Maternity Go away”
Nothing screams retail work like the shortage of advantages. After giving delivery to Parker, Amy has to return to work instantly after and he or she’s appalled to find that she would not qualify for maternity go away.
Amy is understandably exhausted, irritated, and able to snap at anybody from the shortage of sleep and the unfairness of getting to renew working. She’s capable of do her work, however she clearly is not glad about it in any respect. America Ferrera places in an important efficiency and will get to be visibly indignant about her predicament, which simply highlights what’s mistaken with the system and the way it impacts new mothers like Amy.
1. Season 5, Episode 13: “Favoritism”
Amy’s makes an attempt to make Mateo her assistant with out interviewing anybody else for the job will get her into bother. With the remainder of Cloud 9’s staff accusing her of favoritism, Amy units up a spherical of competitors for the remainder of the workers to show they’re extra certified — although they’re not mistaken in assuming she solely actually likes a handful of the workers.
The episode exemplifies the relationships Amy has constructed together with her co-workers over time, how these relationships have modified since changing into supervisor, and the way Amy has finally maintained a powerful connection to all of them whereas attempting to be truthful to them not directly.
Superstore received a shortened Season 5 attributable to Hollywood-wide manufacturing shutdowns, however showrunners Jonathan Inexperienced and Gabe Miller have acknowledged that America Ferrera will return in Season 6 to correctly wrap up Amy’s “unfinished enterprise” earlier than leaving for good.
All 5 seasons of Superstore are at present out there to stream on Hulu. For extra on what to look at, make sure you take a look at our 2020 summer time TV premiere information.
Add Comment