Superstore’s Best Amy Episodes To Watch After America Ferrera’s Departure

6. Season 2, Episode 10: “Misplaced and Discovered”

Amy is commonly unfortunate, so when she finds a whole lot of {dollars} within the misplaced and located, she debates whether or not to maintain it for herself or give it again to the shop. Jonah convinces her she ought to preserve the cash and do one thing for herself for a change. She finally agrees, however not earlier than the remainder of her co-workers discover out that she has the cash.