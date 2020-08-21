Supreme court allows Jain temples to be opened in Mumbai, no relaxation found for Ganpati Festival

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the opening of Jain temples in three areas of Mumbai – Byculla Chembur and Dadar – for the last two days of the festival. In the midst of the Kovid-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court has allowed devotees to offer prayers at three Jain temples in Mumbai. It is 22 and 23 August. Jain festival Paryushan will be celebrated on 22 and 23 August. Also Read – Election Commission has issued guidelines regarding Bihar elections, nomination to be done online, Corona positive people will get postal ballot facility

The Supreme Court said that prayer will not be allowed in any other temple in Mumbai, apart from this, permission will have to be taken on a case by case basis from the Maharashtra Disaster Management Authority for Ganpati Festival.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde directed the temple authorities to follow the SOP issued by the central government to open the shrines, however, this concession would not apply to any other temple, nor would it start tomorrow. For the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival.