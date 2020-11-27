Supreme Court angry over the growing case of Covid-19, warns the central government – what will happen from the guideline alone

Supreme Court On Covid-19: Expressing concern over the growing corona infection in many states of the country, the Supreme Court said that the rules should be strictly followed until the corona vaccine is introduced. The court warned the Central Government about this and said that stringent measures need to be taken now to implement the guidelines made for Kovid-19 across the country and follow it literally by the people. Also Read – Loan Moratorium Case: Supreme Court directive to government, take necessary steps to implement its decision in case of interest on loan

The court said that it should be ensured that the mask, social distancing is followed in the states. You made a guideline, implemented it, but what is the ground reality today? People are not wearing masks, crowds are gathering, people who have put masks on them are hanging around the neck instead of covering their mouth and nose. This second wave of epidemic can be dangerous and with such carelessness how can we stop an epidemic like Corona. In such a situation, it is necessary to strictly follow the guidelines that have been made for people to follow.

Court angry over death of corona patients in Rajkot hospital

At the same time, the court has also expressed displeasure over the death of five people due to fire in the ICU of a Kovid hospital in Rajkot, Gujarat and has slammed the central and state government, saying that how is your preparation to deal with this corona and what is it? The treatment is being done in the way that corona patients are dying. This is not the first case. Even before this there have been incidents of fire in Kovid Hospital and death of patients.

The court showed vigorously that whatever power equipment you have in hospitals, why are they not being maintained properly. What kind of carelessness is being done in this way.