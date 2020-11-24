Supreme Court announces this decision on Tej Bahadur’s petition filed against PM Modi’s election from Varanasi

In the case of cancellation of nomination papers of the dismissed Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav (Tej Bahadur Yadav) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) on the Varanasi Parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The petition filed was dismissed on Tuesday. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian completed the hearing on Tej Bahadur’s appeal on 18 November. Also Read – Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News: Lockdown may take place in Maharashtra again !, Cabinet Minister gave this big information

The bench today upheld the order of the Allahabad High Court. The Allahabad High Court dismissed the petition filed against the election officer's decision to cancel Tej Bahadur's nomination letter. The Election Officer rejected Tej Bahadur's nomination on May 1 last year. Tej Bahadur had filed the nomination on behalf of the Samajwadi Party.

The High Court upheld the decision of the Returning Officer. Tej Bahadur was dismissed from the Border Security Force in 2017. He alleged in a video that armed forces personnel are given inferior food.

