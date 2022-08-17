The Supreme Court approves the extradition for drug trafficking of Piedad Córdoba’s brother, Álvaro Fredy Córdoba. Photo: Facebook – Álvaro Córdoba

The Supreme Court of Justice endorsed the extradition for drug trafficking of Alvaro Fredy Cordoba Ruiz, brother of the senator of the Historical Pact piety cordoba. The Criminal Chamber, in the office of Judge Myriam Ávila Roldán, studied a series of evidence and determined that there are sufficient merits for the defendant to answer for his crimes in a federal prison in USA.

On February 3, agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol (Dijin) of the National Police captured Córdoba Ruiz in the El Poblado neighborhood, in Medellín, Antioquia. He was arrested in Operation Coral together with Libia Amanda Palacio and Alberto Jaramillo, accused of providing logistical support to the substructure of aliases Kind Duarte and aliases Ivan Bite of the dissidents of the extinct FARC.

After his capture, the United States Embassy in Colombia, on behalf of the federal court for the Southern District of New York, formally requested the extradition of Álvaro Córdoba on March 23. From that moment the Supreme Court I was studying the case.

The Criminal Chamber granted the request; however, he did not do so for all crimes. The senator’s brother is accused in the United States of making alliances with delegates of Mexican cartels and with alias Gentil Duarte. On the shoulders of Córdoba weighed the charges of drug trafficking and trafficking and carrying of weapons; however, he will only be extradited for the former.

“Counts two and three contained in indictment No. 22 CRIM 121 issued on February 24, 2022 occurred in Colombian territory”, explained the high court in the ruling against the accusation for the crimes of trafficking and carrying weapons. “Consequently, a constitutional circumstance is imposed that prevents extradition with respect to these specific criminal conducts and, for that reason, the Court’s concept for these charges will have to be UNFAVORABLE,” he added.

The newspaper The Colombian He announced the court’s decision and assured that what follows is the formal notification to the defendant’s defense attorneys. Later, the decision will reach the office of President Gustavo Petro, who would authorize – through the Ministry of Justice – that Córdoba cease to be held in La Picota prison, in Bogotá, to be extradited to the United States.

It should be remembered that the president stated in an interview with the newspaper Time that he would sign the extradition of Alvaro Cordoba if the requirements were met.

After the request from the embassy reached the office of Magistrate Ávila, the senator of the Government party, Historical Pact, filed a tutela before the Supreme Court in order to dismiss the extradition request for her brother.

On May 13, the Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice rejected said request that alleged the protection of Álvaro’s fundamental rights, which it considered were being violated.

The request was denied by the Judge Luis Alonso Rico Puerta, who determined that the guardianship did not meet the necessary requirements to reject the request, much less issue a statement in this regard.

