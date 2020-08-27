Supreme court did not allow Muharram procession, said – Then there will be a ruckus about spreading corona

Supreme Court on Moharram: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the petition allowing the Tajia procession to take place on the occasion of Muharram and said that if the Tajia procession was allowed to be taken out, then a special community would be targeted for spreading corona after that, causing chaos. Will spread. Also Read – Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking withdrawal of Muharram procession, said – order will create a community target

Chief Justice SA Bobde said, "If we allow the Tajiya procession to take place across Muharram across the country, it will lead to chaos and a community will then be held responsible for spreading the Kovid-19 epidemic."

The Supreme Court was hearing the petition of Syed Kalbe Jawad of Uttar Pradesh, who was seeking permission for Muharram procession on Saturday and Sunday across the country. On the petition, the court cited the permission of Jagannath Rath Yatra Festival.

The Chief Justice said, “You are referring to the Puri Jagannath Yatra, which was fixed at one place and one at the root.” In that case, we had ordered an assessment after assessing the danger. The problem with this is that you are asking for permission to order for the whole country. “

The Chief Justice even said that we cannot endanger the health of all people. If you had asked for permission for a place, we could have assessed that danger. The Supreme Court, while explaining about the difficulty of allowing the entire country, said that the state governments are also not in favor of this petition.