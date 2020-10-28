Supreme Court directs- State governments give dry ration to sex workers amid corona virus

new Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued instructions to all state governments to provide dry rations to sex workers in sufficient quantity and uniformity. The apex court has directed all the state governments to ensure that dry rations are given in sufficient quantity and uniformity to sex workers identified by the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) in view of Kovid-19. Also Read – HC ordered CBI inquiry into allegations of bribery, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat reached top court

Judge L. A division bench of Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi asked states to seek help from the National AIDS Control Organization and Legal Services Authorities to identify sex workers (sex workers) and help them during the epidemic. The apex court also asked the Uttar Pradesh government’s counsel for the delay in identifying the sex workers and insisted that it was a question of survival. Also Read – Smriti Irani also in the grip of Corona, test report positive, tweeted information

The bench told the Uttar Pradesh lawyer that if he failed to identify the sex workers even after four weeks, it shows his ability. The bench said, “You tell us about the number of persons identified.” The bench reiterated that there should be no delay in things related to the welfare of the people. Also Read – Three days of national mourning, tribute will be given for those killed by Corona virus

In the case, Amicus Curia (associate of the court), senior advocate Jayant Bhushan, citing an affidavit filed by Uttar Pradesh, said that the state is trying to give ration to sex workers without disclosing their identity. He said that about 27,000 sex workers are registered in Uttar Pradesh as per NACO and work is being done in this direction as per the September 29 order of the apex court, in which states have been asked to provide them dry rations.

The Uttar Pradesh government counsel submitted before the bench that they are in the process of identifying sex workers and those who already have identities, they have ration cards and are being provided ration. Explain that the Supreme Court had directed all the states to provide drought (dry) ration to the sex workers identified by the National AIDS Control Organization and Legal Services Authorities without forcing them to produce proof of identity. The apex court also directed all the states to file a report of compliance with this order within four weeks.