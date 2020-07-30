Supreme Court dismisses PIL filed on Sushant Singh Rajput case, demands CBI inquiry

new Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking transfer of the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case from the police to the CBI. Also, the Supreme Court asked the petitioner to move the Bombay High Court in this regard. Please tell that earlier Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed a case against Riya Chakraborty in Bihar. Also Read – Politics heats up in Sushant suicide case, now Bollywood mafia will be exposed?

In this regard, Bihar Police has reached Mumbai today and has turned to Kotak Mahindra Bank located in Bandra. Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput had an account in this bank. Sushant's father had filed a case stating that crores of rupees from his son have been withdrawn from the account. All this has been done under a plan.

At the same time, before the Bihar Police reached Mumbai, a petition has been filed by Riya Chakraborty in the Supreme Court that the case can be transferred to Mumbai. At the same time, to investigate the CBI case, the Maharashtra government has refused to hand over the case to the CBI. Due to this, BJP's verbal attack on Maharashtra government has intensified.