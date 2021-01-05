Supreme Court gives nod to Central Vista project of Modi government, important things in terms and suggestions in decision

Supreme Court, Central Vista project latest news: The Supreme Court has approved the construction of the new Parliament House in the country today, giving its ruling on petitions challenging the validity of the Centre’s plan for redevelopment of the Central Vista area. The apex court upheld the land use change notification and environmental clearance, stating that the environmental clearance of the Central Vista project was given in the correct manner. Also Read – Supreme Court will give big decision today on Modi government’s ambitious ‘Central Vista Project’

The Supreme Court said, the recommendations of environment clearance by the Ministry of Environment are justified and we remain intact. This decision of the Supreme Court bench has come by a 2-1 majority. Justice Sanjeev Khanna disagreed with the majority decision to grant land use changes and environmental clearance for the Central Vista project in a three-judge bench.

Supreme Court gives a go-ahead to the redevelopment plan of the Central Vista project https://t.co/8xRfwkqppN pic.twitter.com/SFmgAatQpi

The Supreme Court has directed the proponent of the Central Vista project to install smog towers at all construction sites and use anti-smog guns.

The Supreme Court said that to start the construction work, the approval of the Heritage Conservation Committee is necessary. The court has directed the project supporters to get approval from the committee. In this way, the Supreme Court has given the decision on the petitions filed against the Central Vista project and has given permission to proceed on the redevelopment plan.