Supreme Court granted interim bail to Arnab Goswami

new Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail against journalist Arnab Goswami in the 2018 case of abetment to suicide. The bench of Justice Dhananjay Y. Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee has given the bail to Arnab Goswami. Also Read – Arnab Goswami filed petition in Supreme Court against Bombay High Court’s decision not to grant bail

Before granting the bail, the bench said while hearing that if the state governments target the people, then they should realize that there is a Supreme Court to protect the freedom of the citizens. The apex court expressed concern that the state governments were targeting some people on the basis of differences of ideology and opinion. Also Read – No relief to Arnab Goswami, Bombay High Court refuses to grant interim bail

Hearing Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea, the bench said, “We see that there is one case after another in which the High Court is not granting bail and they fail to protect the freedom, personal liberty of the people.” Are happening. ” Also Read – Arnab Goswami found using phone during custody, sent to Taloja Jail from Alibag School

The court wanted to know from the state government whether there was any need to interrogate Goswami in custody as it is a matter related to personal freedom.