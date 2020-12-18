Entertainment

Supreme court issues notice to contempt case for Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja

December 18, 2020
2 Min Read

SC issues notices to stand up comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a show cause notice to comedians stand up comedian Kunal Kamra and Kunal Kamra (cartoonist Rachita Taneja) in a contemptuous tweet case against the court. Also Read – WB Assembly Elections 2021: Friday brought bad news for Mamata Banerjee, these TMC leaders leave party

The Supreme Court has asked comedian Kunal Kamra, comic artist Rachita Taneja to respond to the show cause notice in six weeks in the contemptuous tweet case. However, the court has also exempted him from appearing during the trial. Also Read – Relief from Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arjun Singh from Supreme Court, what will ‘Didi’s Police’ do now!

The apex court issued a show cause notice to comedian Kunal Kamra, comic artist Rachita Taneja in the case of alleged contemptuous tweet against the Supreme Court of India, judiciary process, judiciary and judges.

The Supreme Court asked comedian Kunal Kamra, comic artist Rachita Taneja to respond to the show cause notice in six weeks in the contemptuous tweet case. The Supreme Court has exempted comedian Kunal Kamra, comic artist Rachita Taneja from appearing in the trial in other cases of contempt.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.