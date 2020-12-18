Supreme court issues notice to contempt case for Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja

SC issues notices to stand up comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a show cause notice to comedians stand up comedian Kunal Kamra and Kunal Kamra (cartoonist Rachita Taneja) in a contemptuous tweet case against the court. Also Read – WB Assembly Elections 2021: Friday brought bad news for Mamata Banerjee, these TMC leaders leave party

Supreme Court asks them to file their responses in six weeks. The top court says Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja discussing need to appear in person before the court. https://t.co/4IaBU77J4U – ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

