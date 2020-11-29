Supreme Court lawyer came out in support of ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement, said- Government accepts farmers’ demands

new Delhi: Farmers agitating against agricultural laws have got the support of Supreme Court lawyers. Senior lawyers of the Supreme Court, while supporting the Delhi Chalo Andolan of farmers, said that the demands of the farmers are valid and the government should accept these demands. Also Read – Kisan Andolan delhi: Why is the Badri Maidan not attracting the protesting farmers? Hanged on Delhi border

Outside the Supreme Court, senior advocate HS Phoolka demonstrated with fellow lawyers. Its purpose was to support the farmers' movement, which is being done by the farmers. These advocates said that it is wrong that the farmers' movement is being painted with political color. The demands of the farmers are valid and the central government should accept these demands.

Delhi: Senior Advocate HS Phoolka assembles with lawyers outside the Supreme Court to express solidarity with farmers of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest "It is wrong to paint their protest in a political color. His demands are reasonable and the govt should accept them, "he says pic.twitter.com/xo2ETiamOm – ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

Explain that the farmers, protesting against the three agricultural laws of the Center, decided that they would not go to Burari Maidan in the national capital and stay on the borders of Delhi. Thousands of farmers continued their demonstrations for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday at the Singhu and Tikari borders. During this time the farmers said that Burari is not ground, it is a jail and they will not go to Burari. The farmers have rejected the condition of the government's talks. Farmers have been living on the borders of Delhi for the last several days.

Buta Singh Burjgil, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (Dakonda), told over the phone, “We have decided that we will be frozen on the borders of Delhi. We will not go to Burari. ” He said that representatives of several farmers’ organizations have taken this decision. BKU (Qadian) chief Harmeet Singh Kadian also said that the protesters would not go to Burari Maidan.