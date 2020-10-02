Supreme court order – flight tickets were cashed between these dates, so you will get a refund

Airlines Refund: The Supreme Court has issued an order to the airlines to issue immediate refunds on the canceled tickets within 3 weeks. During the lockdown, many airline trips were canceled by these airlines. For this reason, an order has now been issued regarding refund of money within 3 weeks. The court has said that if those who had a travel ticket during the lockdown, the airline company should return the money immediately. On the other hand, if those who canceled the travel ticket after the lockdown, they will have to return the money to the company within 3 weeks. Also Read – Your flight was canceled during lockdown? So now you too will get refund, court orders issued

The court said that when people had tickets for planes, they should get their money back. The court further ruled that the DGCA has approved the offer of refund of tickets to the passengers by the airline companies on the flights canceled during the lockdown through the credit cell. According to the proposal of the Central Government, if the aircraft has been taken by the passenger through the ticket agent, then the refund shell should also be used through the agent.

Explain that the operation of the aircraft was stopped since the lockdown was implemented across the country, in such a situation, the airline had booked the tickets between 25 March to 24 May 2020 and paid for the domestic or international flights by the airlines. But the airline had to be shut down due to the lockdown in the country. In such a situation, when the refund was demanded by the passengers, the airlines started to come and go. Instead, she started giving credit shells to people so that people could book tickets at a later time.

Resentment was expressed by the passengers and the matter reached the Supreme Court. Here the court has issued an order that the airlines have to return the money of the passengers. Companies can not charge any cancellation charge for this. The court said that the refund process should be done within 3 weeks. Also, if someone had booked the ticket through an agent, then their money will be returned to them immediately.