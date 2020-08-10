Supreme Court order – Prashant Bhushan to be heard in contempt of court case,

new Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that a further hearing in the 2009 criminal contempt case against activist-advocate Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal needs to be done to see if there is contempt of corruption against the judges. A three-member bench of Justice Arun Mishra Justice BR Gavai and Justice Krishna Murari said that further contempt is needed in the contempt case. The bench will now hear further in this matter on August 17. Also Read – Will there be final year exams for graduation and post graduation? Supreme court will decide today

In a November 2009 interview with a news magazine, the apex court had issued contempt notices to Bhushan and Tejpal for allegedly attacking some of the current and former judges of the apex court. Tejpal was then the editor of this magazine. During the hearing of the case on August 4, the apex court had made it clear to Prashant Bhushan and Tejpal that if it did not accept their "clarification" or "apology" in the matter, it would proceed further.

The bench said in its order last week, "Explanation or apology assigned by defendant number one – Prashant Bhushan and defendant number two – Tarun Tejpal has not yet been received." If we do not get clarification or apology, we will hear the case. We reserve the order. " Last week, during a brief hearing through video conference, the bench said that it does not want to restrict the freedom of speech and expression but there is a very subtle distinction in respect of contempt.

On July 22, the apex court had issued a notice for contempt proceedings initiated against Bhushan for alleged derogatory tweet against the judiciary, taking separate automatic cognizance against him, stating that his statement was prima facie "to the administration of justice" Defames. " The Supreme Court had on August 5 reserved its order in the contempt case against Bhushan.