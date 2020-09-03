Supreme court order – remove 48,000 slums, no stay, no political interference allowed

new Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the removal of 48,000 slums built along the railway tracks up to 140 km in Delhi within three months and said that there should be no political interference in the implementation of this step. It said that slums will be removed in a phased manner. A three-member bench of Justice Arun Mishra, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Krishna Murari has also prevented any court from imposing any restriction in respect of removal of encroachment in the area and said that if any in respect of encroachment near railway tracks If the interim order is passed then it will not be effective. Also Read – Sushant made sister Priyanka in bank investment nominee, would have done this if the relationship was bad?

The bench said, “We instruct all stakeholders to make a comprehensive plan for the removal of slums and that it should be implemented in a phased manner.” Encroachments in protected areas should be removed within three months and there should be no interference, political or anything else, and no court should impose any restriction on the removal of encroachments in such areas. ” The bench said that if an interim order is given in respect of the encroachments, then it will not be effective. The EPCA in its report requested the Railways to direct a time bound plan for solid waste management, starting from Delhi and adjoining areas in the northern region. Also Read – Shibani Dandekar came out in support of Riya Chakraborty, Bolin- Everyone is thinking of her like a vulture

The bench said, “We will implement the plan regarding the removal of plastic bags, garbage, etc. within three months and next week of all stakeholders i.e. Railways, Government of Delhi and concerned municipalities as well as Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUISB) Instructs to call a meeting and then start work. The bench said that the railways and three percent of the state government will bear 70 percent of the necessary expenses and human labor will be provided free of cost by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Railways and government agencies and they will not charge it from each other. Also Read – Final Year Exam: These universities will conduct final semester exam in September, know what is the preparation for the exam

The apex court directed the SDMC, Railways and other agencies to ensure that their contractors do not dump garbage on the side of the railway tracks and the railways will also have to make a long-term plan not to dump garbage on the tracks. “The reply filed by the Railways along with the photograph revealed in the EPCA report shows that nothing has been done so far and there is a pile of garbage and at the same time, the human population in that area is unauthorizedly settled,” the bench said. Which needs attention. The action taken in this regard should be conveyed to this court within a month. “

The bench took cognizance of the affidavit filed by Additional Divisional Railway Manager, AK Yadav at the DRM office of Northern Railway and said that it has been reported that a large number of slums are present on the side of the rail tracks up to 140 kilometers in the area of ​​Delhi National Capital Region. .