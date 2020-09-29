Supreme Court Question- How long does the central government want to keep Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest

new Delhi: Since the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, many leaders in Kashmir have been kept under house arrest. One of these names is Mehbooba Mufti. Mehbooba Mufti is still under house arrest, the remaining other leaders have been released. Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija filed a petition in the Supreme Court on this matter. Hearing this petition, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked under what order and how long the central government wants to keep Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest. Also Read – CM Amarinder Singh’s big announcement, Punjab government will go to Supreme Court regarding new agricultural laws

Hearing this, the court has demanded a reply in this regard from the central government within a week. Not only this, Iltija Mufti and his brother were also allowed to meet Mehbooba Mufti during this hearing. The court said that some way should be found. No one can always be kept in custody.

Let me tell you that Iltija Mufti challenged the house arrest of Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Security Act in the Supreme Court. These decisions were given during the hearing in the court on the same matter. In his petition, Iltija Mufti said that his mother has been detained illegally. He was detained in February under the PSA and is still in custody. In his petition, Iltija challenged the court about the detention on several grounds. At the same time, in the hearing, the court asked the central government that under the order and for how long the central government wants to keep Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest.