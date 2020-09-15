Supreme Court rebuked TV show, said- Journalist is like any other citizen, there is no separate freedom like America

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that India is a country with diverse cultures. There should be a system of self-control in the media. The apex court said that journalists should be impartial during the debate on TV. The Supreme Court made this stern comment on Tuesday, questioning the petition filed against ‘UPSC Jihad’, a program of Sudarshan TV. In the promo of this TV program, it was claimed that the conspiracy to infiltrate the members of the Muslim community in government service is being exposed. Also Read – Covid-19: Corona cases exceeded 50 lakhs in India, so far more than 82 thousand died

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and K.M. A bench of Joseph reminded that the freedom of the journalist is not an absolute principle. The bench also said that a journalist has freedom like any other citizen and he has no separate freedom like America.

Slamming the TV channel, the bench told her lawyer, "Your client is not accepting that India is a country of diverse cultures. Your client needs to use his freedom with caution. " Senior advocate Shyam Dewan, who is representing Sudarshan TV, argued that the channel says the program is an investigative story on national security.

The bench said, “We need journalists who are fair in their arguments.” The bench said, “What is causing this frenzy is that a community is entering the administrative services.” The bench said that such shows divert people away from their television. The top court said that if the media did not realize this, they would go out of business. The court said, “Ultimately, quality matters.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that freedom of journalists is supreme and controlling the press would be disastrous for any democracy. The case will continue to be heard. Earlier, the apex court had refused to impose pre-telecast ban on TV shows and issued notice to the Center. The petitioners had argued that the contents of the program were going to increase communal tension.