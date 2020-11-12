Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Kim Hyun Joong In Legal Battle With Ex-Girlfriend

The Supreme Court has dismissed Kim Hyun Joong’s former girlfriend’s declare for damages, placing an finish to the authorized battle that started over 5 years in the past.

In 2014, Kim Hyun Joong’s former girlfriend “A” filed a prison criticism towards him, claiming that he had inflicted accidents on her ribs that took six weeks to heal. The criticism was withdrawn after Kim Hyun Joong issued an official apology and agreed to pay her a settlement of 600 million gained (roughly $538,200) below the situation that they’d keep confidentiality concerning the difficulty. Kim Hyun Joong was additionally fined 5 million gained (roughly $4,500) for prices of assault and battery.

The next 12 months, “A” filed one other lawsuit for damages value 1.6 billion gained (roughly $1.4 million), saying that his abuse brought about her to have a miscarriage and that he had pressured her to have an abortion. Later the identical 12 months, Kim Hyun Joong responded with a counter-suit demanding similar quantity, saying that she broke their settlement and was spreading false data. “A” gave start to Kim Hyun Joong’s son in September 2015 and is described as elevating the kid on her personal.

On November 12 of this 12 months, the Supreme Court ordered “A” to pay Kim Hyun Joong 100 million gained (roughly $89,700) in damages, upholding the decision from the primary and second trials during which they acknowledged, “There isn’t a proof that ‘A’ suffered a miscarriage resulting from Kim Hyun Joong’s abuse, or that he had pressured her to have an abortion. As a star, Kim Hyun Joong’s public picture has suffered tremendously and his fame has been broken.”

