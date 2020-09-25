Supreme Court said – Bihar assembly elections will not be held for hearing, petition dismissed

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a petition requesting the postponement of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in view of the Kovid-19 global epidemic. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar elections will be in a completely new color, know 10 major changes

A three-member bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice MR Shah also refused to allow the petitioner to present the representation in this regard before the Election Commission.

The bench said, "We cannot allow everyone to go to the Election Commission. We can only allow you to withdraw the petition. "The Election Commission can announce the dates for the Bihar assembly elections on Friday, for which the Election Commission's press conference is going on.

A person named Ajay Kumar had filed a petition claiming that the assembly elections could not be conducted smoothly due to the epidemic. It was requested in the petition not to hold Bihar assembly elections till the situation is normal.