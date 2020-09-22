Supreme Court said- Central government without asking the identity of sex workers of the country …

new Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the troubles of sex workers during the corona virus epidemic. The court directed the central and all state governments to give monthly drought rations and cash without insisting on presenting proof of identity to them. A bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Hemant Gupta said that the issues raised in the PIL filed by an NGO regarding the problems of sex workers need immediate attention. Also Read – Central Government told Supreme Court- Digital media is poison, control it

The bench said, “Advocates appearing on behalf of Additional Solicitor General RS Suri and the State Governments are directed to provide necessary information on the distribution of dry rations and methods of transferring cash to sex workers without providing proof of identity Get directions. ”Senior advocate Anand Grover from the NGO said that surveys conducted between 1.2 lakh sex workers in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana showed that 96% of these were due to the epidemic. She has lost her source of income. Also Read – No Parking No Car: Before taking the car in Delhi, you will have to show proof of parking or else you will have to wait for 15 years for a new car.

Justice Advocate Jayant Bhushan, an advocate appointed in this case, said that this problem can be solved without giving ration to sex workers without insisting on presenting proof of identity. The apex court was hearing the petition of the NGO Durbar Women’s Coordination Committee. In this petition it has been said that the situation of sex workers has become very bad due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The petition has requested to take relief measures for more than nine lakh sex workers in the country. Also Read – Adequate regulation exists for print, electronic media, be the first to regulate digital media: Center

The petition states that sex workers also have the right to live with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution and their problems also need to be taken care of. The petition states that because of the Kovid-19 epidemic, sex workers are isolated due to social stigma and in such a situation they need cooperation.