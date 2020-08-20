Supreme Court said in Prashant Bhushan case- courts are fair to you, but are you …

new Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told his lawyer that during the hearing for sentencing advocate Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case, the court had convicted Bhushan. Justice further said that the court has always been fair to him, but whether he is fair to the court, we do not know. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra told senior advocate Dushyant Dave representing Bhushan, “We have always been fair to you. We do not know if you are fair to us or not. ” Also Read – Sushant’s friend accused, Sushant-Sara had love during ‘Kedarnath’, then what fear was the breakup?

The bench told Dave that if Bhushan is convicted of contempt and sentenced, he will not be punished until he files a review petition against the August 14 verdict, and the verdict It has been decided by the Supreme Court. On August 14, the Supreme Court convicted Bhushan for making derogatory remarks against the judiciary through two tweets, though Twitter was later removed by him.

The Supreme Court said that it was not keen on waiting for Bhushan's plea to pronounce a verdict on his review petition against the conviction for criminal contempt. The bench said that the verdict will be completed only after the sentencing.

During the hearing, Bhushan gave the example of Mahatma Gandhi’s lines, saying that he would not apologize for the two tweets and would gladly accept the punishment given to him. Bhushan said, “I consider the court as a crime, I consider it my true duty, if you want to give any kind of punishment for it, you can give it.” The hearing on the sentence is on