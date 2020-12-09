Supreme Court said – Posters should not be placed outside the house to tell if a corona is infected

new Delhi: The Supreme Court said that no marks should be used outside the house of Corona patients or any sign to indicate that they are a corona patient. Regarding the guidelines of the Central Government said that posters and ‘signage’ (directive or warning indicators) should not be placed outside the house of patients infected with Corona Virus. The apex court also said that if qualified authorities issue special instructions under the Disaster Management Act, then such posters can be placed only in special cases. Also Read – Corona: The number of patients being treated for the third consecutive day in the country is less than 4 lakhs, the cure rate is 94.66 percent

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said this during the hearing of the plea seeking direction not to stick posters outside the homes of people infected with the corona virus. Justice RS Reddy and Justice MR Shah were also included in the bench. While disposing of the petition, the bench said that the Center has already issued guidelines and hence states and union territories should not put up such posters. Also Read – Loan Moratorium: Center told the Supreme Court to waive interest on loans in the period of Corona crisis

The Center had earlier told the apex court that no guidelines have been given to place posters outside the houses of Kovid-19 patients and that the motive for putting up the posters cannot be ‘intent to tarnish’. Also Read – America: Newly elected President Biden’s big resolution against Corona, 100 million people will be vaccinated in 100 days